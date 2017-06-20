A man of about 40 was found unconscious this morning in a building in Afula.
Magen David Adom medics and paramedics who were summoned to the scene pronounced his death. The circumstances of the incident are unclear.
07:22
Reported
News BriefsSivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17
Man found dead in Afula building
