The Palestinian Authority (PA) Ramallah-based government on Monday demanded that Hamas, the de facto ruler of Gaza, disband its government there and transfer control of the enclave back to PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah.

Tariq Ramshawi, a government spokesman, said that Hamas must dismantle the Gaza Executive Committee and transfer the power over all the government institutions in Gaza to a national consensus government, so that it could fulfill its obligations towards Gazans.