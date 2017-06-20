Trump condemns 'brutal' North Korea after student's death

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blasted the North Korean regime, following the death of Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student who was returned to the United States in a coma last week after being imprisoned in North Korea for more than 17 months.

“Melania and I offer our deepest condolences to the family of Otto Warmbier on his untimely passing. There is nothing more tragic for a parent than to lose a child in the prime of life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Otto’s family and friends, and all who loved him,” Trump wrote in a statement.