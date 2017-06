02:14 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Netanyahu to Abbas: Stop poisoning Palestinian youth Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday night blasted Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas for his continued incitement against Israel. In a series of tweets, Netanyhau condemned the PA for naming – not for the first time – a public square after a terrorist. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs