22:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 Cooler next two days, then warmer It will be clear to partly cloudy through Tuesday with a significant drop in temperature on Tuesday. Increasing cloudiness on Wednesday will make for additional cooling below the seasonal average with a chance of very light rain in the north and along the Mediterranean coast. Clear to partly cloudy on Thursday with a slight warming trend that will bring temperatures up to the seasonal average on Friday. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem, Tel Aviv: 27Celsius/80Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 35C/95F; Golan Heights: 30/86;

Haifa: 26/78; Be'er Sheva': 32/89; Dead Sea: 38/100;

Eilat: 39/102