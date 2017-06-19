Cooler next two days, then warmer

It will be clear to partly cloudy through Tuesday with a significant drop in temperature on Tuesday. Increasing cloudiness on Wednesday will make for additional cooling below the seasonal average with a chance of very light rain in the north and along the Mediterranean coast. Clear to partly cloudy on Thursday with a slight warming trend that will bring temperatures up to the seasonal average on Friday.
Tuesday highs:
Jerusalem, Tel Aviv: 27Celsius/80Fahrenheit;
Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 35C/95F; Golan Heights: 30/86;
Haifa: 26/78; Be'er Sheva': 32/89; Dead Sea: 38/100;
Eilat: 39/102