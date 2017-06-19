Half of the eligible register for housing lottery

Of the 46,000 eligible for the "Buyer's price" (Mechir Lemishtaken) plan, 21,887 households were registered within two days for the lottery to be conducted by the Ministry of Finance. The most sought after communities are Rishon Letzion, Herzliya, Modi'in, Beit Shemesh, and Rosh Ha'ayin.

The distribution between the localities is impressive and enables a high chances of winning in all the authorities. The distribution of local residents registered in each of the localities also indicates high chances of winning.