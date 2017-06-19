New program to combat domestic violence okayed

The Ministerial Committee for the Struggle against Violence has approved the recommendations of an interministerial team to implement the national program to combat domestic violence. The five-year program estimated at NIS 250 million will provide innovative solutions in the areas of prevention, detection, treatment, enforcement, punishment and rehabilitation of those involved in the cycle of domestic violence.

The program will include, among other things, the establishment of an inter-ministerial coordination system, the opening of regional assistance centers and an emergency hot line for the absorption of threatened women in a new 24/7 format, the adaptation of responses to unique target populations such as Arabs, haredim, immigrants and the mentally ill, as well as expanding the use of technological means for supervision of attackers and the prevention of danger.

As part of the plan, the police will set up family units (similar to the youth departments) in 15 police stations throughout the country alongside a budget supplement for the "City without Violence" program to recruit Arab-speaking social workers at police stations in Arab communities, to go along with plans for new police stations in the Arab sector.