Political sources: Most Iranian missiles missed targets

Only one or two of the seven rockets fired by Iran hit the targets of the Islamic State terror movement in Syria, according to political sources who talked to Walla. NEWS.

The sources estimate that the launching of Iranian missiles at Syria is a message of intimidation to the countries of the region, headed by Saudi Arabia, but also a test of the new policy of United States President Donald Trump in the Middle East. Israel believes that the message that Iran sought to convey when it sent the seven Zulfiqar missiles for a range of 700 kilometers was not aimed at the leaders of IS and its operatives who carried out an attack in Tehran earlier this month, despite Iranian statements to the contrary.