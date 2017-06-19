20:00 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 Kiryat Shmona emergency-care reopening okayed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Health Minister Yaakov Litzman have agreed to re-open a preliminary emergency-care facility in Kiryat Shmona, according to Yediot Ahronot. In recent days, the head of the staff of the Prime Minister's Office, Yoav Horowitz, and Member of Knesset Yifat Shasha-Biton - a Kiryat Shmona resident - have acted to remove the obstacles that prevented the operation of the emergency room. Channel 2 Television reports the facility has been closed since 2015.



MK Shasha Biton said that "The residents of Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee are entitled to receive high-quality emergency medical services near their place of residence, like any other resident in the State of Israel. This is another step to reduce the health gaps between the periphery and the center." ► ◄ Last Briefs