Orbitol dental mouthwash for children recalled

Cosmopharm announced on Monday the removal from the shelves of the following products from the Orbitol series of dental mouthwash for children due to an unusual taste for the product.

Sponge Bob 250ml Bar code: 7290012117626 Batch (part of production series): 159002037

Grape Bar code: 7290012117633 (part of the production series): 159002037

The company noted that the collection was conducted under the guidance of the Ministry of Health and emphasized that customers who purchased the products should not use them and return them to the points of sale. For details call the Customer Service Center at 09-747 3958.