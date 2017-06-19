Beit El to petition Supreme Court against PM

Chairman Shai Alon of the Beit El local council said on Monday, "I intend to submit a petition to the High Court of Justice against the Israeli government and its leader for violating a government commitment."

Recalling a promise of 300 units following the demolition of some of the homes on the Ulpana Hill, Alon told a demonstration outside the Prime Minister's Office, "Maybe the judges, upon whom the prime minister always relies, will put an end to the false culture that Netanyahu is giving us."