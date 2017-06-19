The driver of a car which crashed into a police van in Paris on Monday was a man from a suburb who had been flagged for extremism, according to Al-Jazeera.
The driver was killed. No other casualties were recorded.
|
18:56
Reported
News BriefsSivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17
Report: Paris attacker was flagged for extremism
The driver of a car which crashed into a police van in Paris on Monday was a man from a suburb who had been flagged for extremism, according to Al-Jazeera.
The driver was killed. No other casualties were recorded.
Last Briefs