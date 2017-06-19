The Saudi Arabian navy has seized three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, according to an official cited by Reuters on Monday.
The three were in a boat caught Friday near an oil rig in Marjan.
|
18:31
Reported
Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17
Saudis: We captured 3 Iranian soldiers near oil rig
