The driver who crashed into a police van on the Champs-Elysées in Paris on Monday was apparently killed, according to an official security source cited by the Associated Press.
Sappers were summoned to the scene. There were no other casualties.
Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17
Report: Man who crashed into Paris police van killed
