16:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 Arkia flight to Eilat returns to Ben Gurion Arkia flight IZ2823 to Eilat was forced to return to Ben-Gurion International Airport on Monday afternoon after a problem was found in the hydraulic system of its wheels. The plane carried 107 passengers. ► ◄ Last Briefs