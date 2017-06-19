16:53
  Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17

Arkia flight to Eilat returns to Ben Gurion

Arkia flight IZ2823 to Eilat was forced to return to Ben-Gurion International Airport on Monday afternoon after a problem was found in the hydraulic system of its wheels.

The plane carried 107 passengers.

