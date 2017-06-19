Arkia flight IZ2823 to Eilat was forced to return to Ben-Gurion International Airport on Monday afternoon after a problem was found in the hydraulic system of its wheels.
Arkia flight to Eilat returns to Ben Gurion
Arkia flight IZ2823 to Eilat was forced to return to Ben-Gurion International Airport on Monday afternoon after a problem was found in the hydraulic system of its wheels.
The plane carried 107 passengers.
