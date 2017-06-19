Liberman: Come to me with beefs about the IDF

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman published a post on his Facebook page on Monday, criticizing "repeated public and private protests by ministers and Knesset members against Israel Defense Forces commanders, including the chief of staff and the coordinator of government activities in the territories".

Liberman said "Ministers and Knesset members take advantage of the fact that people in uniform cannot respond to them, and allow themselves, for narrow political reasons, to incite against IDF commanders. No national responsibility or discretion." Noting that the commanders ultimately take their orders from the political echelon, Liberman concluded, "Anyone who has complaints or criticism, refer them to me and not to the army."