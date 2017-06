15:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 Global number of refugees hits record high Read more The number of refugees globally hits 65.6 million, up 300,000 from a year ago. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi calls on wealthy countries to aid war-torn countries. ► ◄ Last Briefs