A police undercover agent who operated for four months has incriminated 19 suspected drug dealers in the central region.
The suspects arrested are residents of Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Holon, Ramle and Lod, ages 17-48.
|
15:51
Reported
News BriefsSivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17
19 arrested for drug trafficking in undercover op
