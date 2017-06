14:59 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 Muslim anti-terror rally fizzles out, drawing only a few hundred Read more 'Not With Us' anti-terror march by German Muslims claimed 10,000 would attend - but just several hundred showed up. ► ◄ Last Briefs