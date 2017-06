JTA - Marchers in the annual "Al-Quds Day" parade in London blamed a fire in a low-income apartment complex that left at least 58 dead on “Zionists.”

“This demonstration calls on justice for Grenfell. Some of the biggest supporters of the Conservative Party are Zionists. They are responsible for the murder of the people in Grenfell. The Zionist supporters of the Tory Party. Free, Free, Palestine!” one man shouted into a microphone during the march, according to the Jewish Chronicle.