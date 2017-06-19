Bar-Ilan U. to reduce tuition for foreign students

Bar-Ilan University Vice Rector Prof. Amnon Albeck this morning announced a revolution in tuition rates that is likely to significantly bolster foreign student enrollment in the University's International BA Program over the coming years.

Beginning this fall, all incoming students in the International BA Program will begin paying standard Israeli tuition set by the Council for Higher Education (currently NIS 10,137 for Israeli citizens). This represents a dramatic reduction of nearly two thirds from the current cost for the International BA Program (NIS 29,000 per year). Further, students with the status of “New Immigrant” will now be eligible for tuition fully subsidized by the Student Authority, a development that will ease the burden of searching for additional scholarships, work, and other funding sources just to get a college degree.