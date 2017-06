Prime Minister Netanyahu and Health Minister Yaakov Litzman were present at the dedication of the new radiology center at Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat, the first of its kind in the Galilee and Golan.

Addressing the treatment of wounded Syrians, Netanyahu said, "Those treated understand that the state of Israel is a moral stronghold in the region. The medical staff treats them in a dedicated fashion and reflects the true face of the state of Israel, of the love of mankind."