10:36 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 MK submits bill to strip terrorists of citizenship Read more In a landmark bill, Yisrael Beytenu MK proposes stripping terrorists and their families of any citizenship, residency, and permits. ► ◄ Last Briefs