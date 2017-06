08:58 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 Sivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17 Livni: PM doesn't have a memory problem MK Tzipi Livni attacked the PM about the cabinet meeting on massive building in Qalqilya. "The PM doesn't have a memory problem, just a problem of fear of the settlers. The result: lack of readiness to stand by correct decisions recommended by the IDF that are meant to contribute to security." ► ◄ Last Briefs