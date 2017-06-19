British PM Theresa May said this morning that state authorities are relating to the car ramming in London "like a potential terror attack."
Local police said earlier that one man was killed in the incident and at least 10 others injured.
|
07:44
Reported
News BriefsSivan 25, 5777 , 19/06/17
May: Treating the car ramming like a terror attack
British PM Theresa May said this morning that state authorities are relating to the car ramming in London "like a potential terror attack."
Local police said earlier that one man was killed in the incident and at least 10 others injured.
Last Briefs