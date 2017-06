MK Erel Margalit (Zionist Union), who is running for the leadership of the Labor party, said on Sunday that he would be willing to sit in a coalition with the Arab Joint List party.

In an interview with i24news, Margalit was asked if he would include the Joint List in a coalition he would form and whether he would appoint an Arab MK, such as Hanin Zoabi, to a ministerial portfolio.