Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Macron set to win parliamentary majority French President Emmanuel Macron's party is on track for a parliamentary majority, exit polls suggested on Sunday evening. Two polls quoted by the BBC have Marcon's La République en Marche, alongside its MoDem allies, winning between 355 and 425 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.