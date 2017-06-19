Working on the railroad on Shabbat saves lives

Transportation Ministry officials have told Knesset members Yoav Ben Tzur and Michael Malkieli that all the railroad work performed on Shabbat is necessary, saving lives and cannot be postponed to weekdays.

Ben Tzur and Malkieli asked the professional team to detail the work required to be carried out on the Sabbath in order to examine each case on its merits. They also spoke out against efforts by the Noa Tenua' group to raise funds for a bus service in Tel Aviv, Jaffa and Bat Yam that wants to expand to create a line between entertainment spots and the beach.