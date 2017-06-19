22:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Break in the heat on Tuesday Partly cloudy with a chance of mist along the Mediterranean coast, Sunday evening. Otherwise clear through Monday with continued unseasonably high temperatures. Clear to partly cloudy on Tuesday with a significant drop in temperatures. Additional slight cooling on Wednesday will bring temperatures below the seasonal average under partly cloudy skies, accompanied by a chance of light morning rain along the coast and in the north. Thursday will be clear to partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 31Celsius/87Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 38C/100F; Golan Heights: 33/91;

Haifa, Tel Aviv: 28/82, Be'er Sheva': 36/96;

Dead Sea: 39/102; Eilat: 42/107