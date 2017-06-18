March to protest abuse of haredi soldiers

With the support of haredi-religious elements, a group of soldiers are expected to hold a protest march on Thursday against haredi abuse of haredi soldiers that will make its way from Davidka Square in central Jerusalem to the Mea Shearim neighborhood.

Organizer Binyamin Tsabari stressed to Arutz Sheva that the demonstration is not against the haredi public, but against the violence against haredi soldiers. As for the fear that the demonstration will turn into a scene of conflict that could degenerate into violence itself, he says: "The Israel Police are preparing with reinforced forces and we are seeing to it that there are ushers who will prevent friction." Tzabari notes that the success of the event will be considered to be about a thousand people, but he already sees success in the public discourse about the demonstration he is planning and around the protest against violence.