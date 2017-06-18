21:21 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Olmert to Parole Board: They made me a traitor Against the backdrop of claims that classified information was released from prison, the Parole Board met for about seven hours on Sunday to consider former prime minister Ehud Olmert's request to be released from a third of his sentence on a corruption conviction, according to Channel 2 Television.



Olmert told the board, "I have become a traitor against the State of Israel. I cannot let that go quietly." He continued, "I am writing the story of my life and I am bringing it to the censor." Olmert asked, "What crime did I commit? Am I going to harm the state of Israel?" Claiming that the State Prosecutor's Office is harassing him, he said, "It's a bit sexier to deal with a former prime minister." The Parole Board's decision is scheduled to be announced on June 29th.