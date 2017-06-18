Police:Jerusalem will not become a military fortress

Police Commissioner Roni Alshich toured the Damascus Gate and Tzidkiyahu's Cave area of Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, accompanied by the commander of the Jerusalem district, Yoram Halevy and the commanders of the regional forces, to closely monitor the deployment of police and soldiers two days after the Friday night's fatal attack.

Alshich said, "The biggest challenge is to bring life back to normal," adding, "As important as upgrading security systems, it should be combined with the ability to maintain a routine life." He also said, "Our challenge is to create service and security without contradiction between them. There is no intention of turning Jerusalem into a military fortress that is not pleasant to enter and travel in, both as Israelis and as tourists from all over the world."