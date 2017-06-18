Report: PA closes prisoner affairs authority

Palestinian Authority sources have told the Gaza-based newspaper Al-Risala that PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has ordered the cancellation of the PA's authority for prisoners and released prisoners, according to Maariv.

Abbas has ordered that the prisoner authority and the Interior Ministry be united into one ministry. The source says the cancellation of the prisoners'-affairs authority apparently came in light of the understandings with the American administration in the framework of "confidence-building" measures against President Donald Trump's political initiative. Abu Mazen will present the move as a measure of budgetary savings due to the economic crisis he headed, due to the central and explosive impact of the issue on the PA agenda.