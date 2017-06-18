A 25-year-old woman was moderately wounded in her hand when she was bit by a viper in the Golan Heights. She was rushed to the emergency room at the Ziv/Sieff Medical Center in Tzfat, where she is conscious and her condition was listed as stable.
News BriefsSivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17
Viper bite in the Golan Heights
