17:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Viper bite in the Golan Heights A 25-year-old woman was moderately wounded in her hand when she was bit by a viper in the Golan Heights. She was rushed to the emergency room at the Ziv/Sieff Medical Center in Tzfat, where she is conscious and her condition was listed as stable.