The Shomron Regional Council has welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to hold a renewed discussion in the cabinet on the construction plan in Qalqiliya.

Council Chairman Yossi Dagan said, "I am happy about the prime minister's decision to set up a new discussion, but we demand decisions, not discussions, to renew the momentum of construction in the [Jewish] communities. Stop the Qalqilya grab."