Hadas Malka's father: We're proud of you

The father of Border Guard Hadas Malka, who was murdered in a stabbing attack on Friday night, has eulogized his daughter in a special statement he gave to the media. It read,"Our Hadassi, so young, with great dedication and heroism. Hadas, we are proud of you for fighting your way and struggling to move to a significant combat role in the Border Guards, a role that you loved so much and we were so afraid of."

"Hadassi, my dear daughter, you will be missed by us at the Shabbat table [and] on holidays. You will be missed by your brothers and sisters and of course by me and Mother. Our Hadassi, protect us from above, from your honorable place under the Throne of Glory. May your soul be granted eternal life." He added "I would like to thank the people of Israel for their support in these difficult moments."