14:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Likud minister: Why are we approving construction for Arabs? Read more Culture Minister Regev asks why Israel should approve 15,000 housing units for Arabs in Area C, when they build nonstop in areas A and B.