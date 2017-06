13:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 France condemns terror attack in Old City of J'lem The French Foreign Ministry published today an announcement condemning the attack on Friday night. "France strongly condemns the attack and sends sincere condolences to the family of the murdered. France, together with its partners in the international community, are committed to uncompromisingly fighting terror in every form." ► ◄ Last Briefs