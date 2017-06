10:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 'The stone throwers aren't from our town' Read more Yitzhar spokesman says youths who threw stones at amublance are not from his town, blames education, welfare system for not dealing with it. ► ◄ Last Briefs