10:12 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Funeral of soldier killed in Gaza today The funeral of soldier Yuval Mena, who was killed when a military Jeep flipped in southern Gaza, will take place today at 6:30 pm in Kiryat Shaul. ► ◄ Last Briefs