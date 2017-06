10:01 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17 Soldier killed: Sergeant Yuval Mena from Givatayim Read more Name of IDF combat soldier killed in overturned vehicle in Kissufim region released: Sergeant Yuval Mena, 20, paratrooper brigade fighter. ► ◄ Last Briefs