Police said they have analyzed the case of the disappearance of Bedouin woman Hanan Albahiri (20), last seen May 3 whose body was later located buried underground.
3 are suspected in her murder: 2 uncles and a cousin.
News BriefsSivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17
3 Bedouins suspected of murdering niece
