  Sivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17

3 Bedouins suspected of murdering niece

Police said they have analyzed the case of the disappearance of Bedouin woman Hanan Albahiri (20), last seen May 3 whose body was later located buried underground.

3 are suspected in her murder: 2 uncles and a cousin.

