Today, the second round of voting for the national assembly takes place in France.
A poll taken last week forecasts that the party of French President Macron, En Marche!, will receive between 440 and 470 seats.
News BriefsSivan 24, 5777 , 18/06/17
France: Second parliamentary round of voting today
