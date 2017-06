20:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5777 , 17/06/17 Sivan 23, 5777 , 17/06/17 IDF foils Gush Etzion stabbing attack IDF troops on Saturday arrested a terrorist attempting to stab a civilian near the Gush Etzion town of Alon Shvut. The civilian suffered blow to his nose and was treated at the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs