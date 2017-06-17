Fatah blasts Israel for 'executing' terrorists

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah on Friday night blasted Israel for killing the three terrorists who carried out the combined shooting and stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, in which 23-year-old Border Police officer Hadas Malka was murdered.

In a statement, Fatah referred to the killing of the three as an “execution” and described it as a “war crime”.

