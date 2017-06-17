Report: Netanyahu offered Foreign Ministry to Livni

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu recently offered MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) to be appointed Foreign Minister, but she refused his offer, Channel 10 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, Netanyahu had made the offer a close associate of Livni’s, and the two held negotiations for an unknown period of time.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)