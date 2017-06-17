ISIS claims Jerusalem attack

The Islamic State (ISIS) on Friday night claimed responsibility for the stabbing and shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, in which 23-year-old Border Police officer Hadas Malka was murdered.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, ISIS identified the attackers and referred to them as “lions of the Caliphate”.

If authentic, this is be the first time that ISIS has claimed a terrorist attack in Israel.

