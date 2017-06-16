Netanyahu cancels entry permits for Palestinian Arabs

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered on Friday evening the cancellation of entry permits given to Palestinian Arabs residing in Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria to visit their relatives in Israel.

Entry permits to Palestinian Arabs who wish to attend Ramadan prayers in mosques were not revoked.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)