Border Police officer Hadas Malka, who was critically wounded in Friday evening’s terrorist attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, died of her wounds on Friday evening.

Malka was evacuated to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital. Doctors fought for her life for several hours but were unsuccessfully.

