Hamas welcomes Jerusalem attack

Hamas on Friday welcomed the combined shooting and stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, in which a Border Policewoman was critically wounded.

"The attack in Jerusalem is renewed proof of the continued revolution of the people against the occupier, and that the intifada continues until full freedom is attained," the organization said in a statement.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)